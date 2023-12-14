Renowned Miami Breast Surgery Specialist, Dr. Harry Salinas, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

From facelifts, body contouring and liposuction to breast and nose surgery, patients can trust Dr. Salinas and the team at HMS Plastic Surgery for exceptional aesthetic outcomes at his state-of-the-art clinic in Miami, FL.
MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harry Salinas was recently recognized by Find Local Doctors as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon. As a result of his excellent online reviews and five-star ratings across multiple sources, Dr. Salinas has been awarded this distinguished honor. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with experienced physicians in their area. Dr. Harry Salinas' premier facility, HMS Plastic Surgery, is the source for aesthetic excellence in the Miami, Florida, area. The clinic utilizes the latest cutting-edge technology to provide a full range of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelifts, Botox and dermal fillers. Dr. Harry Salinas' advanced surgical skills and artistic eye help him create stunning results for his patients. He has an extensive background in reconstructive plastic surgery of the breast and face. Not only does Dr. Salinas carry elite credentials in his field, but he also implements his refined knowledge and expertise using a compassionate, patient-centered approach.
"I am truly passionate about helping patients achieve the exceptional results they deserve, and it is such an honor to be recognized," says Dr. Harry Salinas.
More about Dr. Harry Salinas:
Dr. Salinas is a board-certified and Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and an expert in primary and revisional cosmetic procedures of the breast, face and body. Dr. Salinas earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University. He completed his post-doctoral training in plastic surgery at Harvard Medical School. Prior to that, he trained in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School where he also completed a research fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery as the recipient of the V.H. Kazanjian Research Fellowship from Harvard Medical School. After completing his training in Boston, Dr. Salinas moved to Miami to be one of the two founding surgeons of the reconstructive surgery program for the preeminent cancer center in Miami (Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute), where he serves as the Chief of Breast Reconstruction and performs over 500 reconstructive procedures of the breast and face every year. Dr. Salinas has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and has presented his clinical research results at various professional symposiums around the world. To learn more about the large selection of cosmetic treatments, plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures offered at HMS Plastic Surgery, located at 1166 Kane Concourse in Bay Harbor Island, FL, please call 786-857-9788 or visit http://www.hmsplasticsurgery.com.
