Renowned Miami Breast Surgery Specialist, Dr. Harry Salinas, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

From facelifts, body contouring and liposuction to breast and nose surgery, patients can trust Dr. Salinas and the team at HMS Plastic Surgery for exceptional aesthetic outcomes at his state-of-the-art clinic in Miami, FL.

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harry Salinas was recently recognized by Find Local Doctors as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon. As a result of his excellent online reviews and five-star ratings across multiple sources, Dr. Salinas has been awarded this distinguished honor. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with experienced physicians in their area. Dr. Harry Salinas' premier facility, HMS Plastic Surgery, is the source for aesthetic excellence in the Miami, Florida, area. The clinic utilizes the latest cutting-edge technology to provide a full range of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelifts, Botox and dermal fillers. Dr. Harry Salinas' advanced surgical skills and artistic eye help him create stunning results for his patients. He has an extensive background in reconstructive plastic surgery of the breast and face. Not only does Dr. Salinas carry elite credentials in his field, but he also implements his refined knowledge and expertise using a compassionate, patient-centered approach.