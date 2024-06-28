Renowned Neurologist Dr. Surasky Unveils Groundbreaking New Book on Fox News, Champions Chiropractic's Role in Addiction Recovery

In his groundbreaking new book, "This Book Will Save Your Life: The New Medical Cure for Opioid Addiction," Dr. Russell Surasky, a double board-certified neurologist and addiction medicine specialist, unveils a revolutionary new medical treatment for opioid addiction. Dr. Surasky explains how these life-saving methods can be accessed immediately, emphasizing that opioid addiction is a critical medical emergency that is almost always fatal without proper treatment. The information in this book will save our life and the lives of those you love, forever.
GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Russell Surasky, a highly respected neurologist and professor at Hofstra Medical School, is making headlines with his staunch support for the integration of chiropractic care in treating chronic pain and addiction. Board-certified in both neurology and addiction medicine, Dr. Surasky has recently appeared on multiple national news networks, including Fox News with Neil Cavuto and Tucker Carlson, to discuss the critical role of chiropractic care in helping patients.
Dr. Surasky has just published a groundbreaking book, "This Book Will Save Your Life," where he details the remarkable results of combining advanced neurological medications to help heal the brain from addiction along with specific spinal adjustments. His innovative approach has shown better outcomes than any drug rehabilitation program in the nation. Initially gaining attention in 2020, Dr. Surasky began implementing these protocols at Bridge Back to Life, a network of drug rehab centers across New York. Now, the results are exceeding expectations, bringing renewed hope to those battling addiction. "The results from the trials at multiple drug treatment centers using state-of-the-art medicine combined with chiropractic care have been astounding," said Dr. Surasky. The book, with a foreword by celebrity addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky, emphasizes the necessity for chiropractors to play a significant role in addiction treatment. Both Dr. Surasky and Dr. Drew have been advocating for this model on national television, urging all chiropractors to keep this book in their offices and to discuss addiction treatment with their patients. "It is absolutely essential that all chiropractors keep this book in their office to get the word out to the suffering public," emphasized Dr. Surasky. With over 70,000 chiropractors in the United States, he believes that this hybrid model of combining chiropractic along with these advanced medicines can serve as a template for all addiction treatment centers in the future. Dr. Surasky's book highlights the latest discoveries in neuroscience, proving that addiction is a neurological brain illness, not a psychological problem or moral failing. The book provides clear explanations of
the new life-saving medical treatments and how individuals can access them immediately. "Without proper treatment, opioid addiction is virtually always fatal," he warns, stressing the importance of integrating chiropractic care into addiction treatment plans.
Dr. Surasky has vowed to continue spreading this vital message through television appearances and podcasts, where he already boasts a following of over 1.2 million on Instagram. His commitment to combining chiropractic care with state of the art medical treatments offers a promising new approach to combating the opioid crisis and helping millions achieve recovery.
For more information, Dr. Surasky's book "This Book Will Save Your Life - The New Medical Cure for Opioid Addiction" is now available on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide.
