Renowned New York Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Steven Struhl Adopts Revolutionary Joint Cartilage Regeneration Procedure

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 Dr. Steven Struhl, a leading orthopedic surgeon based in New York, has successfully completed a groundbreaking procedure aimed at regenerating articular cartilage, offering new hope for patients with joint surface lesions. This innovative approach, utilizing Cartiheal's Agili-C™ implant, promises to transform the treatment landscape for those suffering from joint pain due to arthritis or trauma.

"Last week, I performed an exciting new procedure that has the potential to revolutionize our field," said Dr. Struhl. "The holy grail for patients with joint surface damage is to regrow articular cartilage, which can be damaged by arthritis or trauma. Most current treatments are either ineffective, overly complex, or prohibitively expensive. However, Cartiheal's Agili-C™, derived from actual coral, offers a one-step solution with remarkable clinical results."

Joint surface lesions (JSL) are a prevalent orthopedic issue, often affecting the articular cartilage and subchondral bone of the knee. These lesions can range from superficial, partial-thickness defects to full-thickness lesions that cross the osteochondral junction. JSLs are reported in approximately 20% of all arthroscopic procedures and can lead to significant pain, joint locking, and further cartilage deterioration if left untreated. Chronic full-thickness defects may require surgical intervention to prevent the progression to osteoarthritis (OA).

The Agili-C™ implant, CE and FDA-approved in March 2022, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf solution for cartilage and osteochondral defects in both traumatic and osteoarthritic joints. Made from biocompatible and resorbable natural inorganic calcium carbonate (aragonite), Agili-C™ provides a porous, bi-phasic scaffold that promotes cartilage regeneration. The implant is inserted using a specialized surgical toolset, ensuring precise placement and integration with the surrounding cartilage.

Dr. Struhl emphasized the synergy between the Agili-C™ implant and advanced imaging techniques, by using the IntraVu needlescope. "Many joint surface lesions are not visible on MRI, leading to missed diagnoses. The IntraVu needlescope allows for direct visualization of these lesions, ensuring accurate identification and treatment. In one recent case, a patient with chronic pain and a negative MRI was successfully treated with the Agili-C™ implant, leading to significant pain relief and improved joint function. Not only did the IntraVu needlescope correctly identify a cartilage defect that was ideal for the Cartiheal implant the direct visualization allowed for precise preoperative planning of implant sizing, surgical approach, and detailed patient education ahead of the planned surgical procedure" says Dr. Struhl.

This new procedure adopted by Dr. Struhl represents a significant advancement in orthopedic surgery, offering a viable and effective solution for patients with joint surface lesions. The combination of innovative technology and surgical expertise provides a new pathway for restoring joint health and function.

More about Dr. Steven Struhl:

Dr. Struhl is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine/arthroscopic surgery and has been in private practice since 1991. He graduated from MIT and earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Struhl completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He has authored numerous peer-review articles, and his research has been presented both nationally and internationally. Dr. Struhl has served as a medical consultant for the US Open tennis tournament and medical director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapists for the Brooklyn Nets. Dr. Struhl has also received a United States Patent for inventing a shoulder implant.

To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Struhl at his Shoulders & Knees orthopedic practice, call (212) 207-1990 for the Manhattan clinic or (914) 328-4111 for the White Plains, NY, location. You can also visit http://www.shouldersandknees.com for more information.

About Cartiheal:

Cartiheal is a leader in orthopedic innovations, dedicated to developing advanced solutions for cartilage and osteochondral defects. Their Agili-C™ implant represents the latest in cartilage regeneration technology, offering hope to patients worldwide.

