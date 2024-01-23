Renowned Nurse Leader, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Joins Kontakt.io as Chief Nursing Officer

The appointment of Dr. Collins will propel Kontakt.io's mission of creating responsive health systems through innovative technology.

NEW YORK, January 23rd, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kontakt.io, the leader in Inpatient Journey Analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, FAAN, as its Chief Nursing Officer. With an illustrious 35-year career in nursing, Dr. Collins brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and leadership to further advance Kontakt.io's mission of creating responsive health systems through innovative technology.

Dr. Collins, a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, excelled in leadership roles in various Texas hospitals. As a clinical subject matter expert at CareFusion, she played a pivotal role in managing and supporting business development and client relations. Her executive roles at Masimo Corporation and Fresenius Kabi, USA, LLC, further showcased her leadership in medical device sales, marketing, and FDA clearances. As Chief Nursing Officer at Vocera, she led clinical strategy, influencing product design and market strategies to enhance healthcare team communication globally.

"Clinical excellence cannot be achieved until operational excellence is made a priority. I have always been enthusiastic about simple, high-impact solutions that improve the work experience and provide safety for nurses and all of those who participate in the patient care experience," remarked Dr. Collins. "Kontakt.io is making a real difference every day to improve the safety and work environments in hospitals. I'm excited to be part of this transformative journey."

"Hearing the voices of nurses is paramount in delivering exceptional care operations and outstanding patient experiences," commented Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "Happy, safe, and productive nurses are the cornerstone of the success of health systems. Dr. Collins' insights in transforming care operations will significantly drive our goal of enhancing the experience of our customers."

