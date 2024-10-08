Renowned NYC Foot Surgeon Dr. Stuart J. Mogul Celebrates 35 Years of Private Practice, Treating Broadway Dancers, Movie Stars, and Patients with Foot Conditions

Dr. Stuart J. Mogul, a renowned NYC foot surgeon, celebrates 35 years of private practice, providing expert care to Broadway dancers, movie stars, and patients with foot conditions such as bunions, hammertoe, and more, using advanced, minimally invasive techniques to improve both form and function.
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Stuart J. Mogul, a leading foot surgeon in New York City, proudly announces the 35th anniversary of his private practice, where he has specialized in providing expert care to Broadway dancers, movie stars, and anyone seeking solutions for bunions, hammertoe, and cosmetic foot surgery issues. Over the past three and a half decades, Dr. Mogul has been at the forefront of advanced foot surgery techniques, consistently delivering exceptional results and compassionate care.
Dr. Mogul has gained a reputation as the "go-to" foot surgeon for performers and celebrities, whose demanding careers require precision and a swift recovery. In addition to treating high-profile clients, Dr. Mogul has dedicated his practice to helping individuals from all walks of life regain their comfort and mobility, using his expertise in minimally invasive procedures and innovative surgical techniques.
"I am incredibly grateful to have served the New York community for 35 years," said Dr. Mogul. "It has been an honor to care for so many patients, from Broadway dancers and actors to people simply looking to improve their quality of life. My commitment to delivering effective, patient-centered foot care has remained constant throughout the years, and I look forward to continuing to offer cutting-edge treatments to help my patients put their best foot forward."
Dr. Mogul's practice, the Foot Surgery Center of New York, offers a wide range of foot treatments, from correcting common foot conditions like bunions and hammertoe to performing cosmetic foot surgeries aimed at improving both form and function. Known for his precision, artistry, and attention to patient care, Dr. Mogul is especially sought after for his expertise in minimally invasive techniques that minimize downtime and accelerate healing.
To schedule an appointment or to learn more about Dr. Stuart J. Mogul's services, visit https://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com.
About Dr. Stuart J. Mogul
Dr. Stuart J. Mogul is a renowned foot surgeon based in New York City with over 35 years of experience in the field. He specializes in bunion surgery, hammertoe correction, cosmetic foot surgery, and more. Dr. Mogul has earned a reputation for treating Broadway dancers, movie stars, and other high-profile clients, as well as individuals seeking expert foot care. His innovative techniques and compassionate approach make him a trusted leader in foot surgery.
Media Contact
Dr. Stuart Mogul, Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FAC FAS,, 212-769-0066, [email protected], https://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com/
SOURCE Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FAC FAS,
Share this article