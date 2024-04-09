Renowned NYC Foot Surgeon Dr. Stuart J. Mogul Introduces the Revolutionary Lapiplasty Mini-Incision™ Procedure for Accelerated Healing and Recovery

"This innovative technique represents a significant advancement in foot surgery," says Dr. Mogul. Post this

Here's how it works:

Correct: The Lapiplasty® Positioner swiftly and accurately corrects alignment in all three planes, ensuring precise anatomical positioning of the metatarsal and sesamoids.

Cut: Precision cuts are performed using the Lapiplasty® Cut Guide, maintaining the metatarsal in the corrected position to achieve optimal cut trajectory with minimal metatarsal shortening.

Compress: Controlled compression of joint surfaces is achieved with the Lapiplasty® Compressor, delivering over 150N of compression while preserving the three-plane correction.

Fixate: Multiplanar fixation is applied using low-profile Biplanar Plating, providing robust stability for accelerated return to weight-bearing in a boot.

Dr. Mogul is enthusiastic about the benefits that the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision™ Procedure brings to his patients. "This innovative technique represents a significant advancement in foot surgery," he says. "By combining precision correction, controlled compression, and multiplanar fixation, we can offer our patients faster healing times, reduced recovery periods, and improved outcomes."

Patients undergoing foot surgery with the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision™ Procedure can expect shorter downtime, quicker return to daily activities, and enhanced long-term results compared to traditional methods.

For individuals suffering from foot conditions requiring surgical intervention, Dr. Stuart J. Mogul offers a new standard of care with the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision™ Procedure.

More about Dr. Stuart Mogul:

Dr. Stuart Mogul is a diplomate of The American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Mogul has over 25 years of experience and is an expert contributor for many national television programs and publications such as Fox News, ABC News, The New York Times, Self Magazine, ABC's "The View" and WebMD. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mogul, please visit http://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com or call 212-769-0066.

Media Contact

Dr. Stuart Mogul, logo Stuart J. Mogul DPM, FACFAS, 212-769-0066, [email protected], https://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com/

SOURCE Dr. Stuart J. Mogul