Renowned Oncologist and Surgeon, Dr. Dmitri Alden, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Dr. Alden's state-of-the-art practice in New York City treats patients from across the globe seeking his unparalleled skills and compassionate care in liver, pancreas and biliary system surgery.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently recognized Dr. Dmitri Alden as one of the nation's leading doctors. Dr. Alden, a board-certified oncologist and surgeon, has been making waves in the medical field with his exceptional expertise in treating complex cancers affecting the liver, pancreas and biliary system. Dr. Alden's commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Top Doctor places him among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. Dr. Alden's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients, Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites.