Renowned Oncologist and Surgeon, Dr. Dmitri Alden, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Dr. Alden's state-of-the-art practice in New York City treats patients from across the globe seeking his unparalleled skills and compassionate care in liver, pancreas and biliary system surgery.
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently recognized Dr. Dmitri Alden as one of the nation's leading doctors. Dr. Alden, a board-certified oncologist and surgeon, has been making waves in the medical field with his exceptional expertise in treating complex cancers affecting the liver, pancreas and biliary system. Dr. Alden's commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Top Doctor places him among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. Dr. Alden's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients, Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites.
Dr. Alden's reputation as a leading specialist and surgeon in his field is well-deserved. With a wealth of experience in traditional operations on the liver and pancreas, he has also undergone specialized training in performing laparoscopic and robotic surgeries for liver cancer, pancreatic cancer and endometriosis of the liver and diaphragm. This unique skill set allows him to offer cutting-edge treatment options to his patients, ensuring the best possible outcomes. Dr. Alden's expertise has garnered attention not only from patients but also from the medical community. He has been consistently recognized as one of America's Top 100 Surgeons for his remarkable achievements. Additionally, he has been featured consecutively since 2015 as one of New York Magazine's Best Doctors. Dr. Dmitri Alden's dedication to his patients and his unwavering pursuit of medical innovation have made him a true pioneer in the field of oncology and surgery.
"I strive to provide the highest quality of care to patients, and this recognition reaffirms my commitment to their well-being," says Dr. Dmitri Alden.
More about Dr. Dmitri Alden:
Dr. Alden was born in Moscow, Russia, and completed his medical school education at the prestigious Pirogov Medical Institute, currently Moscow State Medical University. After completing a surgical residency in Moscow, he moved to France and obtained diplomas in advanced surgical studies at the University of Nantes and University of Paris, the latter dedicated exclusively to liver surgery. After obtaining his clinical research experience, Dr. Alden completed a surgical residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, part of the New York Medical College program. Dr. Dmitri Alden completed extensive training in hepatobiliary surgery and liver transplantation, studying at the HepatoBiliary Center (CHB) at the Paul Brousse Hospital in Paris. Dr. Alden has subspecialized training and extensive experience in robotic and laparoscopic surgery and is a member of several international surgical organizations, the author of multiple publications on both liver and pancreatic surgery, and a frequent speaker at international conferences. He speaks fluent English, Russian, French and German, and his practice is located at 186 E 76th Street in New York, NY. For more information or to schedule a consultation please call (212) 434-6216 or visit http://www.liversurgeryny.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Dmitri Alden, Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS, (212) 434-6216, [email protected], https://liversurgeryny.com/
SOURCE Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS
Share this article