Renowned Park City Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Eric Cerrati, Featured on Bravo Television's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

"I am honored to have been featured on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. It was a pleasure to work with the cast and share my passion for helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals," says Dr. Eric Cerrati.

More about Dr. Eric Cerrati:

Dr. Eric Cerrati received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in his native South Carolina. His post-doctoral training included a 5-year surgical residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at New York University, one of the nation's top programs. In New York City, he worked with some of the most prominent facial plastic surgeons in the world, including his primary mentor Dr. David Rosenberg, who is an internationally renowned deep plane facelift pioneer. Following residency, Dr. Cerrati completed one of the most prestigious fellowships in the country at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago. As a highly credentialed leader in his field, he speaks at medical conferences and is a contributor to many medical journals and textbooks. For more information about Dr. Eric Cerrati and his practice, located at 1794 Olympic Pkwy Suite 100, Park City, UT, please visit http://www.drericcerrati.com or call (801) 497-6944.

