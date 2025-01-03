Renowned Park City Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Eric Cerrati, Featured on Bravo Television's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Dr. Eric Cerrati is a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. His practice offers a wide range of services, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and non-surgical treatments.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Eric Cerrati, a distinguished facial plastic surgeon based in Park City, Utah, recently appeared on an episode of Bravo's popular reality series, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The episode, which aired on December 4th, 2024, introduced Dr. Cerrati as one of the Housewives' trusted plastic surgeons. Dr. Eric Cerrati's appearance on the show highlights his leading reputation in the field of facial plastic surgery. Known for his innovative techniques and commitment to patient care, Dr. Cerrati has become a sought-after surgeon for those seeking natural and long-lasting results. He offers patients expertise in deep plane facelifts, deep necklifts, endoscopic browlifts, lip lifts, eyelid lifts, rhinoplasty, and non-surgical treatments, as well as complex revision surgery. Dr. Cerrati's state-of-the-art practice is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.
Residents of Park City, Utah, and the surrounding areas are fortunate to have access to the level of surgical skill and knowledge that Dr. Eric Cerrati offers. Many of his patients travel across the country for the superior care he can provide. Dr. Cerrati delivers a complex blend of extensive specialist training and experience in dealing with many complex medical conditions. In addition to his recent Bravo television appearance, he has been recognized in various media outlets for his contributions to the field of plastic surgery. Dr. Cerrati has been included in publications such as Vogue, Elle and Harper's Bazaar, and has presented at numerous national and international conferences. His commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction has earned him a loyal following and numerous accolades.
"I am honored to have been featured on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. It was a pleasure to work with the cast and share my passion for helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals," says Dr. Eric Cerrati.
More about Dr. Eric Cerrati:
Dr. Eric Cerrati received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in his native South Carolina. His post-doctoral training included a 5-year surgical residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at New York University, one of the nation's top programs. In New York City, he worked with some of the most prominent facial plastic surgeons in the world, including his primary mentor Dr. David Rosenberg, who is an internationally renowned deep plane facelift pioneer. Following residency, Dr. Cerrati completed one of the most prestigious fellowships in the country at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago. As a highly credentialed leader in his field, he speaks at medical conferences and is a contributor to many medical journals and textbooks. For more information about Dr. Eric Cerrati and his practice, located at 1794 Olympic Pkwy Suite 100, Park City, UT, please visit http://www.drericcerrati.com or call (801) 497-6944.
