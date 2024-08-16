Renowned Park City, UT, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Eric Cerrati, Introduces his Innovative Mini Deep Plane Facelift Procedure

Dr. Cerrati focuses exclusively on the face and neck and is one of the most extensively trained and uniquely experienced facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons in all of Utah.

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the world's leading deep plane facelift experts, Dr. Cerrati is proud to announce the launch of his groundbreaking mini deep plane facelift procedure. This pioneering solution is specifically designed for younger patients seeking facial rejuvenation, addressing the increasing demand for less invasive treatments that effectively target concerns such as deepening nasolabial folds, early jowling and mild lower face heaviness. Dr. Cerrati's mini deep plane facelift offers all the comprehensive benefits of a traditional deep plane facelift but stands out with its shorter incisions and significantly expedited recovery period. Patients can now achieve the transformative results of a full facelift with minimal discomfort and without the need for drains. Double board certified and a trusted figure in the Park City community, Dr. Eric Cerrati has built a reputation for excellence in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His dedication to delivering natural-looking outcomes, combined with a personalized approach, has garnered a loyal patient base. Dr. Cerrati's commitment to innovation ensures that his practice remains at the forefront of the industry, providing the most advanced and effective treatments available. The state-of-the-art facilities at his Park City, Utah practice offer a comprehensive suite of facial cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including deep plane facelifts, necklifts, endoscopic browlifts, lip lifts, eyelid lifts, rhinoplasty, non-surgical treatments and pediatric reconstructive plastic surgery. With a focus on cutting-edge techniques and exceptional patient care, Dr. Cerrati and his team continue to set the standard for excellence in facial plastic surgery.