Renowned Philadelphia Oculoplastic Surgeon, Dr. John J.W. Lee, Named a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

This prestigious award recognizes Dr. Lee's exceptional skill and commitment to providing patients with the highest quality care. Dr. Lee is known for his expertise in Blepharoplasty (Eyelid Surgery) and exceptional outcomes with Facial Fillers and Neuromodulators.

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John J.W. Lee, a highly-credentialed oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon in the Philadelphia, PA, area has recently been recognized as a Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors. His patient-centered approach and expert knowledge in oculoplastic procedures have fostered a large volume of outstanding reviews from his patients across multiple online sources. Such superior ratings have led Find Local Doctors, a credible online directory of medical providers, to honor him with this award. Dr. Lee is a skilled oculoplastic surgeon who is highly sought-after for his specialization in reconstructive, revisional and cosmetic surgery of the eyes and surrounding tissue. Dr. Lee is known for exceptional Blepharoplasty (Eyelid Surgery) outcomes. He also operates a full-service med spa, Lux Skin Lasers, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. Renowned for his artistic approach and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Lee holds elite qualifications and experience in his field. He has spent 15+ years performing over 12,000+ eyelids surgeries and has honed and evolved his surgical techniques. Using the latest advancements and cutting-edge technology at his clinic, Dr. Lee passionately pursues new innovative techniques to produce beautiful results with minimal downtime for his patients.