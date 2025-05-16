Renowned Photographer Paul Caponigro to Receive Maine Media's 2025 Visionary Award

Maine Media College, a leading educational institution in the field of visual and media arts, has named renowned photographer Paul Caponigro as this year's Visionary Award recipient. Conceived to identify and celebrate extraordinary contributions to the field of media arts, the 2025 Visionary Award, given posthumously, will be accepted by John Paul Caponigro, Paul Caponigro's son, and will celebrate the legacy and profound impact Paul Caponigro has made to the field of photography and to the evolution of Maine Media College.

ROCKPORT, Maine, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maine Media College, a leading educational institution in the field of visual and media arts, has named renowned photographer Paul Caponigro as this year's Visionary Award recipient. Conceived to identify and celebrate extraordinary contributions to the field of media arts, the 2025 Visionary Award, given posthumously, will be accepted by John Paul Caponigro, Paul Caponigro's son, and will celebrate the legacy and profound impact Paul Caponigro has made to the field of photography and to the evolution of Maine Media College.

"Paul was a towering figure here at Maine Media, even from its inception as the Maine Photographic Workshops. His presence will be felt for generations to come." states Maine Media President Michael Mansfield. "It is such a privilege to recognize and celebrate that influence with Maine Media's 2025 Visionary Award."

Born in Boston, Paul began his artistic journey at a young age, exploring photography and music. This dual passion shaped his approach to art, where rhythm, harmony, and intuition became integral to his vision. Known for his ethereal images of the natural world and ancient sites, Paul's work transcended mere documentation, offering profound meditations on light, form, and spirit. Paul passed away on November 10, 2024 at age 91.

"Paul's photographs let us move between spaces," reflects Kari Wehrs, Maine Media Photography Program Chair, " They invite us to worlds within worlds within worlds. Spaces are physical, spiritual...somewhere in between, and in flux. Some of his photographs whisper a message and to our delight, that message might allow us to enter our emotional and intellectual selves, though with a new note, or with the feeling that a page has just been turned."

Maine Media's Visionary Award recognizes and celebrates extraordinary contributions to the fields of visual, media and literary arts. Past recipients include noted photographer Joyce Tenneson, artist and critic Teju Cole, and inspirational photographer and artist Cig Harvey. Tenneson was the recipient in 2019, the award's inaugural year. Teju Cole accepted the biennial award in 2021 and Harvey in 2023.

There will be an exhibit of Paul Caponigro's work in the Haas Gallery on the Maine Media campus running from September 12 through November 30, with a reception on Thursday, September 18 from 5-6pm. Maine Media will host a public event celebrating Caponigro's work on Friday, September 19th at Union Hall in Rockport, Maine. The award itself will be presented at The Visionary Awards Dinner, scheduled for the evening of Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Primo Restaurant in Rockland, ME.

The Visionary Awards Dinner will not only pay tribute to Paul Caponigro, but also recognize the recipient of the Arnold Newman Prize, a distinguished accolade in photographic portraiture. For more information about the Visionary Award, sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the Visionary Awards Dinner, please contact Beth Storey at: [email protected]

ABOUT MAINE MEDIA

Founded in 1973 as a summer school for photographers, Maine Media is today a not-for-profit and fully accredited degree granting institution offering more than 400 workshops, certificate programs and master classes in the fields of photography, film, media art, printmaking, creative writing and book arts. Maine Media creates transformative learning opportunities with leading practitioners in existing and emerging media arts forms, inspiring a global community of photographers, filmmakers and media content creators seeking to achieve sustainable practices and careers. Maine Media serves more than 2000 national and international students annually from its 20 acre campus in Rockport, Maine.

Maine Media College, a registered tax-exempt 501 (c) (3), fosters and celebrates diversity in all of its forms – visual, cultural, political and intellectual – and does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, socio-economic and marital status or other legally protected classification in any of its policies or procedures – including but not limited to those related to admission, employment, advancement, the provision of educational services, and the granting of financial aid – or in its services, facilities, privileges or benefits in compliance with and to the limits of applicable state and federal laws.

Media Contact

Beth Storey, Maine Media, 1 207.236.8581, [email protected], www.mainemedia.edu

SOURCE Maine Media