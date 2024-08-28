Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan, Honored with the "Maverick Award" at the 2024 Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada

With a commitment to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine, Dr. Dayan has been a sought-after speaker at international conferences. His innovative approaches and dedication to patient care have earned him recognition as a leader in the field.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan, a Harvard Trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Reno, NV's, Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, has been presented with the prestigious "Maverick Award" at the 2024 Aesthetic Show. This year's Aesthetic Show took place at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas and brought together leading professionals in aesthetics, dermatology and plastic surgery from around the world. The "Maverick Award" is one of the highest honors presented at the Aesthetic Show, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and guidance in the field. This accolade recognizes Dr. Dayan's impact on minimally invasive approaches to aesthetic enhancement of the face and body. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their pioneering contributions and their commitment to advancing treatments and procedures through cutting-edge techniques and research. The premier event also featured immersive learning experiences and invaluable networking opportunities where attendees engaged directly with key opinion leaders and medical pioneers, diving deep into the science behind the latest procedures and techniques. Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery program and is dedicated to achieving outstanding results, using the latest techniques. He has focused much of his career on performing and researching minimally invasive procedures to provide patients with the outcomes they desire without traditional incisions and downtime. Dr. Dayan is constantly evolving and acquiring new, advanced technology and equipment from around the world to further his goal of optimizing outcomes.