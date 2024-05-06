Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan, Speaking at Upcoming October Symposium in Cape Town, South Africa

With an impressive background and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Erez Dayan is set to share his expertise and insights with esteemed symposium attendees.
RENO, Nev., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan has accepted the invitation to present at the prestigious Aesthetic Symposium Cape Town on October 25th, 2024 at 4:00 PM (GMT +2). Dr. Dayan will lead a presentation discussing the history of filler and the use of lymphatic imaging. The event will provide a valuable platform for attendees from around the world to expand their knowledge, exchange ideas and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Dayan's presentation will showcase his scientific-based approach to aesthetic surgery and dedication to achieving optimal results that enhance his patients' beauty. With training from the Harvard Plastic Surgery program and a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, Dr. Dayan has established himself as a leading authority in the field of plastic surgery. His reputation for providing comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery, sets him apart from his peers.
Dr. Dayan's work has been recognized in press such as the New York Times, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Fox, Vogue, LA Times, New York Magazine, and ABC. He has been called upon as a key investigator for an array of funded grants from Allergan, Galderma, InMode and MTF Biologics, which are among the most innovative healthcare companies at the forefront of aesthetic science.
Dr. Dayan is an active educator, key opinion leader, and lecturer. Over the last 15 years, he has published and presented his work on over 150 occasions, not only in the United States, but also in China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and South America. He is the author of six noteworthy books on special topics in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at the Aesthetic Symposium Cape Town. It is an honor to be able to share my knowledge and experience with fellow plastic and reconstructive surgeons from around the world," says Dr. Dayan.
More about Dr. Erez Dayan:
At his practice, Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Erez Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. He also is medical director of EMET Medical Wellness, providing treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. To learn more about Avance Plastic Surgery Institute call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com. For EMET Medical Wellness, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.
