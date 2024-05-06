Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan, Speaking at Upcoming October Symposium in Cape Town, South Africa

With an impressive background and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Erez Dayan is set to share his expertise and insights with esteemed symposium attendees.

RENO, Nev., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan has accepted the invitation to present at the prestigious Aesthetic Symposium Cape Town on October 25th, 2024 at 4:00 PM (GMT +2). Dr. Dayan will lead a presentation discussing the history of filler and the use of lymphatic imaging. The event will provide a valuable platform for attendees from around the world to expand their knowledge, exchange ideas and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Dayan's presentation will showcase his scientific-based approach to aesthetic surgery and dedication to achieving optimal results that enhance his patients' beauty. With training from the Harvard Plastic Surgery program and a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, Dr. Dayan has established himself as a leading authority in the field of plastic surgery. His reputation for providing comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery, sets him apart from his peers.