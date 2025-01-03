Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Kamel Launches GK Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale

"I am thrilled to bring my expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery to the vibrant South Florida community," said Dr. George Kamel. Post this

At GK Plastic Surgery, Dr. Kamel offers a wide range of services, including:

Aesthetic Procedures: Breast augmentation, facelifts, rhinoplasty, and more.

Craniofacial Surgery: Treatment for conditions such as craniosynostosis, cleft lip and palate, and microtia (ear reconstruction).

Pediatric Plastic Surgery: Addressing congenital deformities, vascular anomalies, and other pediatric conditions.

Dr. Kamel is committed to utilizing the latest techniques and technologies to ensure optimal outcomes for his patients. His compassionate approach and dedication to individualized patient care have earned him recognition within the medical community and heartfelt testimonials from patients and their families.

"At GK Plastic Surgery, my mission is to provide patients with the highest level of care, combining advanced surgical techniques with a compassionate, personalized approach," said Dr. George Kamel. "I am thrilled to bring my expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery to the vibrant South Florida community."

GK Plastic Surgery is located at 4800 N Federal Highway, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (954) 688-7269.

For more information about the practice and the services offered, please visit http://www.gkplasticsurgery.com.

About Dr. George Kamel

Dr. George Kamel is a distinguished plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery. With extensive training and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Kamel provides personalized care to patients seeking aesthetic enhancements and reconstructive solutions. His practice, GK Plastic Surgery, serves the South Florida community with a focus on innovation, compassion, and outstanding results.

Media Contact

Dr. George Kamel, GK Plastic Surgery, (954) 688-7269, [email protected], https://www.gkplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE GK Plastic Surgery