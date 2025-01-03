Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Kamel Launches GK Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale

Dr. George Kamel announces the launch of GK Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, offering innovative aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for patients of all ages, backed by his expertise and advanced training.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. George Kamel, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has opened GK Plastic Surgery, a state-of-the-art practice in Fort Lauderdale specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. With extensive training, including a craniofacial surgery fellowship at UC San Diego, Dr. Kamel is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to the South Florida community.
Dr. Kamel earned his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine and completed his general surgery and plastic surgery training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. He further honed his expertise through a craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery fellowship at UC San Diego/Rady Children's Hospital, where he conducted groundbreaking research in craniosynostosis and cleft lip and palate treatments.
At GK Plastic Surgery, Dr. Kamel offers a wide range of services, including:
- Aesthetic Procedures: Breast augmentation, facelifts, rhinoplasty, and more.
- Craniofacial Surgery: Treatment for conditions such as craniosynostosis, cleft lip and palate, and microtia (ear reconstruction).
- Pediatric Plastic Surgery: Addressing congenital deformities, vascular anomalies, and other pediatric conditions.
Dr. Kamel is committed to utilizing the latest techniques and technologies to ensure optimal outcomes for his patients. His compassionate approach and dedication to individualized patient care have earned him recognition within the medical community and heartfelt testimonials from patients and their families.
"At GK Plastic Surgery, my mission is to provide patients with the highest level of care, combining advanced surgical techniques with a compassionate, personalized approach," said Dr. George Kamel. "I am thrilled to bring my expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery to the vibrant South Florida community."
GK Plastic Surgery is located at 4800 N Federal Highway, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (954) 688-7269.
For more information about the practice and the services offered, please visit http://www.gkplasticsurgery.com.
About Dr. George Kamel
Dr. George Kamel is a distinguished plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery. With extensive training and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Kamel provides personalized care to patients seeking aesthetic enhancements and reconstructive solutions. His practice, GK Plastic Surgery, serves the South Florida community with a focus on innovation, compassion, and outstanding results.
