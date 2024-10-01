Renowned Researcher Dr. Russell Lonser will Lead DeepWell DTx and NeuFluent Pharmaceutical Technology Program

"Dr. Lonser's leadership will accelerate the physical and mental health treatments powered by DeepWell DTx FDA-cleared technology," said Ryan Douglas, NeuFluent chairman. Post this

"Dr. Lonser is at the cutting edge of investigating and commercializing device combinations. Working with DeepWell technology, he will help us open the world of extrinsic stimulation in conjunction with implantable devices and pharma," said Dr. Sam Browd, co-founder of DeepWell DTx, a leading pediatric neurosurgeon at the University of Washington and advocate for Artificial Intelligence and Computational Brain Sciences for the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Dr. Browd's partner, Chairman of NeuFluent Ryan Douglas, adds "Dr. Lonser's leadership will accelerate the physical and mental health treatments powered by this new technology. We're honored to have him on our team, Russ is a giant in the neuro space, has done amazing work to make The Ohio State University a world leader in neuro research, and is literally one of the 'fathers' of gene therapy."

"I joined the DeepWell-NeuFluent team because it is taking the most progressive approach to bringing together all aspects of neurological health care, with a fundamental eye on its accessibility," said Dr. Lonser.

Media featuring DeepWell technology can be available to consumers over the counter (without a prescription) and by doctors orders on mobile device platforms. The company is actively working with media companies to prepare solutions in advance of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) codes which allow Digital Mental Health Treatment (DMHT) devices to be reimbursable as a physician service beginning in 2025. The codes provide monetary incentives for companies to develop, doctors to recommend, and patients to use digital therapies that incorporate DeepWell technology.

The technology provides monitoring, recommendations and biostimulation in interactive media that activates the user's vagus nerve while greatly increasing patient engagement, reducing sympathetic nervous system activation, and improves resilience to reduce stress and hypertension. Immersive biofeedback-driven media increases consistent use for immediate and long-term mental and physical health benefits. The technology has been reviewed and endorsed by dozens of innovators in digital therapeutics, media, medicine, and mobile.

About DeepWell DTx

DeepWell DTx makes digital therapeutic technology that can be integrated with media to create new approaches for treating mental and physical health conditions. Launched in 2022, DeepWell holds several patents, with 20 more pending, for transforming media into medicine.

DeepWell DTx is part of NeuFluent, a venture studio developing neuroscience innovation -- novel components, systems, and processes for highly reliable interconnectivity that streams data to digitally native processing and communication platforms. NeuFluent technology promotes accelerated adoption of new behaviors, self-discovery, and learning. NeuFluent holds multiple patents in dynamically controlled shunts, distributed sensing and control, central nervous system monitoring and interventions, spinal fluid polarization, therapeutics augmentation, AI based managed care, brain computer interfaces, and more.

Media Contact

