Renowned Restaurateur and Chef Joshua Kessler Unveils Bonito 47: A Kosher Fine Dining Experience in the Heart of Manhattan's Theater District

"We crafted an experience that encapsulates the full breath of Omakase in a condensed time frame, ensuring that each guest can still savor the exceptional quality of our sushi and the unique individualized experience of Omakase." Post this

With a vision to blend the luxury of a traditional Japanese Omakase experience with the hallmarks of a classic American Steakhouse, Bonito 47 invites guests to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Boasting the highest quality USDA Prime beef and fish flown in daily from Japan's Tsukiji Market, Bonito 47 sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. From meticulously crafted nigiri and sushi rolls to a 10-course steak Omakase priced at $250 per person, every dish at Bonito 47 is a masterpiece of flavor and craftsmanship.

"I am thrilled to introduce Bonito 47 to the world," said Chef Joshua Kessler, the visionary behind this culinary gem. "As a fine dining kosher restaurant located in the heart of New York City's Theater District, we understand that not everyone has the time to enjoy the traditional length of an Omakase experience, especially with a pre-theater and post-theater schedule. We crafted an experience that encapsulates the full breath of Omakase in a condensed time frame, ensuring that each guest can still savor the exceptional quality of our sushi and the unique individualized experience of Omakase."

Bonito 47 is located at the ground floor of The Durst Organization's 114 W 47th Street, a LEED Gold boutique office tower. Office tenants include Bank of America Private Wealth Management; IFM Investors; L.E.K. Consulting; and Convene, which operates a conference center and street-level coffee bar. The tower features panoramic views of Manhattan's West Side.

"At 114 West 47th Street, Bonito 47 brings culinary excellence to the many workers, visitors, and residents in Midtown," said Jody Durst, President of The Durst Organization. "We warmly welcome Bonito 47 to the neighborhood."

Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in New York, Chef Joshua Kessler crafted a menu that pays homage to his diverse culinary influences. With a degree from the Culinary Institute of America and experience honed at prestigious establishments such as New York City's Union Square Hospitality Group and Picholine, Chef Kessler brings a wealth of expertise to Bonito 47.

For reservations and inquiries, please visit https://bonitonyc.com/ or contact (212) 209 8822.

Follow Bonito 47 on Instagram at bonito-nyc for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Kessler's culinary creations.

Media Contact

Adam Weiss, AMWPR, 1 917-863-1155, [email protected], https://www.amwpr.com/

SOURCE Bonito 47