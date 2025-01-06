Renowned Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. John Hilinski, Recognized as a 2025 Top Patient Rated San Diego Facial Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

"It is truly a privilege to receive this recognition. My mission is to provide each patient with compassionate care and transformative results that enhance their confidence and quality of life," says Dr. Hilinski. Post this

Dr. Hilinski is one of the few board-certified facial plastic surgeons in San Diego with advanced training in revision rhinoplasty, a complex and highly specialized procedure. He trained under the world-renowned Dr. Dean M. Toriumi, a pioneer in the field of facial plastic surgery, ensuring he offers his patients an unparalleled level of expertise. Dr. Hilinski's practice stands out for its patient-centered care, combining technical precision with a deep understanding of each patient's aesthetic and medical needs.

"It is truly a privilege to receive this recognition. My mission is to provide each patient with compassionate care and transformative results that enhance their confidence and quality of life," says Dr. Hilinski.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Hilinski is deeply involved in charitable initiatives through the Hilinski Foundation for Surgery, offering free surgical care to children in need throughout San Diego. He has also contributed extensively to the academic community through publications, book chapters, and lectures at national surgical conferences.

More About Dr. John Hilinski:

Dr. John Hilinski is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who graduated from Harvard Medical School. He completed a general surgery internship and a Head and Neck Surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Medical Center, specializing in facial and neck procedures. Dr. Hilinski further honed his skills during a prestigious fellowship in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. As a Clinical Instructor at the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Medicine, he gained invaluable experience in the latest advancements in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Hilinski is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Dr. Hilinski's office at 619-296-3223 or visit http://www.drhilinski.com.

