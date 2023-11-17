Renowned Scholar M. Fethullah Gulen Unveils Profound Insights in Latest Release: 'Devoted to the Truth' - A Compelling Essay Collection

Tughra Books is pleased to announce an upcoming essay collection Devoted to the Truth by M. Fethullah Gulen.

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devoted to the Truth is a collection of essays Gulen wrote following the crackdown on the rule of law, democratic values, and human rights in his home country. Through the tribulations and pain of the time, Gulen encourages his readers to go back to their hearts. He argues that upholding the truth can be achieved only with self-evaluation and a personal desire to mend human weaknesses. Despite many tragedies and unprecedented persecution, Gulen encourages his readers to stay focused, be self-critical, and keep on sharing their lives to improve the world for all.

When the world seems to be in darkness, we find GRlen calling out to his community that this "Eclipse" is over and inspires them to be "Travelers to the Light." As he leads his followers on this journey, he teaches how they should hold themselves to account by "Facing the Self." While feeling "Pity" for the perpetrators of all the persecution they are going through, GRlen shows the path to how to "Heal" and act "So Others May Live."

M. Fethullah Gulen is one of the most influential scholars in the Muslim world today. His ideas have inspired millions to take part in a civic movement of intercultural and interfaith dialogue and educational activism, which produced hundreds of quality schools and dialog organizations in more than 110 countries. Gulen is the author of numerous books, including The Essentials of the Islamic Faith, Questions and Answers about Islam, Key Concepts in the Practice of Sufism, Pearls of Wisdom, and Toward a Global Civilization of Love and Tolerance.

Title: Devoted to the Truth

ISBN-13: 978-1-59784-954-8 - E-book: 978-1-59784-954-8

154 pages, $19.95, October 2023

Distributed by: NBN - National Book Network

Media Contact

Shule Bakir, Tughra Books, 1 6464159331, [email protected], www.tughrabooks.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Tughra Books