Renowned Steakhouse Ember & Rye Announces Re-Opening on June 22

Helmed by Acclaimed Chef Richard Blais, the Beloved Carlsbad Steakhouse is Set to Welcome Guests Back with Refreshed and Innovative Culinary Creations Embracing Classic Traditions

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned steakhouse Ember & Rye is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated re-opening, with reservations now available beginning June 22. In continued collaboration with acclaimed chef, restaurateur, author and television personality Chef Richard Blais, the restaurant re-emerges with a refreshed menu of several signature creations alongside classic Ember & Rye favorites. In tandem with the re-opening, Ember & Rye is ushering in a new era of talent under the guise of Chef Blais with the appointment of James Beard Award semifinalist Executive Chef Jonathan Bautista, who brings decades of culinary experience across the greater Southern California market. Together, Chef Blais and Chef Bautista will introduce a new iteration of the esteemed Ember & Rye dining experience with engaging programming and activations for resort guests, members and locals alike.

"It's not every day you get the chance to celebrate a deeply passionate project all over again. I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to re-introduce Ember & Rye to the dynamic culinary destinations of Carlsbad and the larger San Diego region," says Chef Blais. "This time around, our vision extends beyond just dining; it's a culinary adventure with an opportunity to blend flavors and creativity. I look forward to continuing Ember & Rye's success while delivering a unique experience alongside a new team in the same lively environment."

The distinctive steakhouse, celebrated for its unique juxtaposition of vintage ambiance with modern twists, is situated along the award-winning Aviara Golf Club overlooking the 18th green and surrounding Batiquitos Lagoon, serving as the unofficial clubhouse for resort guests, members, locals and golf enthusiasts. In addition to dinner service, Ember & Rye is open daily for lunch – and features an abbreviated "Between Clubs" menu each afternoon – with an enhanced menu of signature snacks, unique sandwiches and refreshing salads to enjoy while surrounded by sweeping vistas of Carlsbad's treasured natural landscape. Guests can explore a selection of approachable classics with an elevated touch as seen with comforting lunchtime fare such as Steak Frites with crispy sweet potato strings and "Shaken Beef Jus" and the Ember Seared Spicy Tuna Sandwich. For those looking for a heartier afternoon spread following a day on the golf course, the Mishima Ranch Wagyu Beef Burger with kimchi secret sauce accompanied by triple cooked fries and black truffle-peppercorn ketchup is sure to satisfy even the most astute appetites.

Most notably, Ember & Rye is renowned for its dinner menu – a signature fusion of creative preparations and gourmet ingredients that come together to offer vintage steaks, fresh seafood and seasonal vegetables prepared using a combination of old-fashioned cooking techniques, unconventional flavor profiles and contemporary culinary philosophies. Ember & Rye continues to resurrect elements of those nostalgic touches, including personalized tableside presentations of house-made sauces and sides to accompany featured steak entrées, catch-of-the-day fish specials and gourmet dishes accented by the finest seasonal ingredients. Chef Blais' innovative vision for the cuisine comes to life through Ember & Rye's menu of signature offerings, embracing storied favorites from the Beef Rib Chop "Storm Breaker Cut," to the A5 Japanese Wagyu Ribeye and Epic Snack Tower, among iconic beverages including the Smoking Ember, that will be brought back with the re-opening, alongside new and noteworthy items such as the Crispy Stuffed Squash Blossom featuring a pork, shrimp, vermicelli and wood ear mushroom filling, Scallop Crudo served in a refreshing pineapple vinaigrette and Veal Chop Picatta with green blueberry "capers" stemming from the creative mind and culinary talent of Chef Bautista.

Bringing more than 20 years of esteemed culinary experience to the Ember & Rye table, Chef Bautista is a proud San Diego native with a deep-rooted understanding of the region's dining scene. In the early beginnings of his career, Chef Bautista's naturally interwoven passions for gastronomy and hospitality first brought him to L'Auberge Del Mar, where he served as sous chef at the resort's Kitchen 1540 under Chef Paul McCabe. As he continued to explore his culinary art, Chef Bautista grew his professional portfolio through various establishments before earning himself a James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist nomination in 2023 at San Diego's Kingfisher Cocktail Bar & Eatery in the Best Chef, California category. In this new venture, Chef Bautista will celebrate his Canadian Filipino background through innovative new offerings that blend signature flavors through seasonings and cooking techniques, resulting in a fresh take on Ember & Rye's beloved menu.

"Ember & Rye is more than a restaurant—it's a dynamic, immersive dining experience interwoven with the vibrant spirit of Carlsbad. Chef Blais is a culinary icon whose creativity and passion have continued to inspire my own cooking style, and I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with him and bring our unique perspectives together to create a truly extraordinary offering," says Chef Bautista. "Our re-opening promises modern American cuisine through a vintage club-inspired San Diego lens, a fusion of innovation and tradition that reflects the heart of our community. Together with our talented team, we're ready to reignite taste buds and create unforgettable experiences at Ember & Rye."

Perhaps what makes Ember & Rye most compelling is its unwavering commitment to the restaurant's core mission centered around sourcing ingredients from the region's preeminent farmers, foragers and fishermen whenever possible, including Chino Farms, Flannery Beef, J.R. Organics and Weiser Family Farms. Ember & Rye continues to seek out unique regional purveyors and local artisans to shine a light on their work as part of its commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally and acting responsibly when procuring food to minimize food waste in the San Diego area.

