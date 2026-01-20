Renowned Urologist Serves on the Editorial Board of Authoritative Medical Reference MerckManuals.com

In his role for the Merck Manuals, Dr. Gomella collaborates with the other board members to review the online content for accuracy and relevance. Post this

Dr. Gomella is the Bernard W. Godwin, Jr. professor of prostate cancer and emeritus chair of the department of urology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, the senior director for clinical affairs at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, both part of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An internationally recognized leader in urologic oncology, Dr. Gomella conducts translational research focused on novel techniques to diagnose and treat prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers.

Dr. Gomella has given more than 700 presentations and written over 600 papers, chapters and monographs in the field of urology. He has authored and edited 63 editions of 17 different books for medical students, residents, and practicing physicians, as well as titles for the general public including "Recovering from Prostate Cancer," the first book of its kind dedicated to the topic. Dr. Gomella's career has been marked by numerous honors, including a 2015 AUA (American Urological Association) Distinguished Contribution Award and 2023 AUA Honorary Membership. He will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the AUA at the association's annual meeting in May.

In 1980, Dr. Gomella received his medical degree from University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, where he went on to complete residencies in general surgery and urology. He then completed a fellowship in urologic oncology in the department of surgery at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

More about MerckManuals.com

More than 350 medical experts currently serve as contributors to MerckManuals.com; content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online.

Visitors to www.MerckManuals.com can choose between advanced content designed for healthcare professionals and medical students, or easier to understand material tailored to patients and consumers, all from the same respected source.

Users of the website will find timely commentary and a continually expanding collection of multimedia assets, including videos, podcasts, infographics, 3D models, as well as health calculators and trackers.

Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., access to the website is unlimited and always free, there is no registration, and visitors are never asked to provide personal information. The user experience is not compromised by advertising or sponsored content of any kind.

The mission of the Merck Manuals is to make reliable medical information accessible to everyone, everywhere. The digital offering, available in 16 languages, is the most current version of the subject matter derived from the print Merck Manuals, a series of medical reference books long trusted by doctors and patients alike.

