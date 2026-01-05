RENPHO Celebrates 10 Years of Smart Wellness Leadership With Impressive CES 2026 Showcase

RENPHO will be exhibiting a full catalog of new and existing wellness products at Booth #53611 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENPHO, a global leader in smart wellness technology, kicks off CES 2026 during a moment when many are easing back into routine and seeking a steadier start to the year. In this spirit, RENPHO's 10‑year milestone showcase invites attendees to find their flow through a curated lineup of innovations designed to support health-tracking, recovery, relaxation, and everyday wellbeing. Attendees will experience an immersive look at the brand's community-first approach to helping users live healthier, more balanced lives.

New RENPHO Products on Display Include:

RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager: A key highlight of the show will be the debut of the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager, which combines RENPHO's science-backed relaxation technology with Headspace's guided mindfulness content. The device includes nine integrated Headspace meditation tracks and comes with a complimentary Headspace Plus trial. It will be available on Renpho.com beginning February 1 for $129.99.

MorphoScan Nova Smart Scale: Designed to help users better understand their health, the MorphoScan Nova is more than a scale. With near-clinical precision, it measures over 50 body metrics, displays results on a built-in screen, and syncs with the RENPHO Health App and popular fitness platforms. Its clean design, long battery life, and support for multiple users makes it easy to track progress over time with personalized insights. Available on Renpho.com and Amazon.

Active Mini Thermacool Massage Gun: Compact yet powerful, the Active Mini Thermacool redefines portable muscle recovery by combining cutting-edge dual-temperature Thermacool therapy with customizable percussion massage in a travel-ready, patented design. Designed for portability, its ergonomic thumb loop design allows precise control for targeted muscle relief, bringing on-demand recovery to any lifestyle. This mini version of fan favorite Active+ Thermacool is available on Renpho.com and Amazon.

Emberace Pulse: This portable electro-muscle therapy is designed for athletes and active individuals, delivering deep, targeted relief anywhere needed. With 6 modes, 20 intensity levels, and 4 multi-shape electrode pads, the Emberace Pulse adapts to different muscle groups and recovery needs. Available on Amazon.

Emberace Cup: Modernizing traditional cupping therapy, Emberace Cup features intelligent suction control, infrared heating technology, and Bluetooth connectivity to up to six synchronized cups, allowing for multi-zone treatment that mimics a professional cupping session. Its interchangeable cup sizes (curved, small, and large) adapt to different body areas, while infrared heating is intended to boost circulation. Available in 2026.

"For the past 10 years, RENPHO has focused on making science and technology-backed wellness more accessible," said Toby Yu, CEO at RENPHO. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're entering a new era for the brand driven by strategic partnerships, expanded wellness categories, and meaningful innovation. CES 2026 is an important moment to reflect on how far we've come and to preview what's ahead."

RENPHO will showcase its innovations at Booth #53611 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Level 2, Halls A–D during CES and will also exhibit at Pepcom CES on the evening of January 5, offering an exclusive look at its core wellness innovations.

About RENPHO

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded with a single vision: to improve lives and empower people worldwide through smart and simple healthy living solutions. Since its inception, RENPHO has created a robust ecosystem of technologically advanced lifestyle products, providing affordable, accessible solutions for anyone looking to embark upon a health, fitness, or wellness journey. Known for its state-of-the-art smart scales and powerful massage products, RENPHO has become not only a powerhouse in the health and wellness tech industry but also a leading innovator that continuously puts out carefully researched, thoughtfully crafted products echoing the company's mantra: Empower Your Wellness. To learn more, visit Renpho.com. For more news, information, and updates about the brand and its products, follow RENPHO on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

RENPHO PR, RENPHO, 1 512-649-5628, [email protected], https://renpho.com/

SOURCE RENPHO