RENPHO Kicks Off Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals - Up to 55% Off!

Get an extra 15% off with code BFCM2025 on best-selling smart health and recovery devices.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENPHO, a global leader in smart wellness technology, is bringing major savings to health-focused shoppers this holiday season. Now through December 2, consumers can enjoy major Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts - up to 55% off - across the brand's lineup, including fan-favorite body scales, massage guns, foot massagers and more. Plus, shoppers can score an additional 15% off sitewide using promo code BFCM2025 at checkout.

From fitness enthusiasts to self-care lovers, RENPHO's curated collection of wellness tech is perfect for thoughtful gifts that deliver affordable luxury. Highlights from this year's sale include:

MorphoScan NOVA Smart Body Scale: This dual-frequency body composition scale offers a full 360° view of health with 50+ metrics like visceral fat, skeletal muscle, and metabolic age. With real-time tracking and sleek data visualization, it's a perfect gift for anyone serious about fitness, recovery, or health optimization. On sale for $178.49 (23% off) with code BFCM2025.

ARTEMIS LED Light Therapy Mask: Give the gift of radiant skin with this pro-level LED therapy mask, featuring 324 high-density lights and three targeted modes for skin purifying, anti-aging, and full-face rejuvenation. Flexible, comfortable, and powerful, it brings luxury skincare tech into daily routines without the need for a spa appointment. On sale for $169.99 (25% off) with code BFCM2025.

Eyeris Zen Eye Massager: Surprise someone with the soothing escape they didn't know they needed. The Eyeris Zen Eye Massager blends gentle heat, air compression, and calming Bluetooth music to ease eye strain and melt away tension. Quiet, portable, and perfect for unwinding after screen-heavy days, this makes a thoughtful self-care gift for anyone who could use a moment of peace. On sale for $67.99 (38% off) with code BFCM2025.

LYNX Smart Ring: This stylish titanium wearable quietly tracks your sleep, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, steps, and more with a solid 7-day battery, waterproof design, and no monthly fees. It's ideal for anyone who wants smart wellness insights without the bulk of a smartwatch or the burden of recurring costs. On sale for $152.99 (30% off) with code BFCM2025.

Mini Thermal Massage Gun: Compact yet powerful, this mini massage device delivers professional-grade percussion therapy in a sleek, travel-friendly form. Its ergonomic thumb loop offers precise control for targeted relief, making it an ideal gift for fitness lovers, wellness seekers, or anyone in need of on-the-go recovery. On sale for $51.00 (45% off) with code BFCM2025.

Solheel Foot Massager: This full-coverage foot massager combines deep kneading, customizable air compression, and calming heat for a truly soothing experience. With its sleek design and instant stress relief, it's a thoughtful gift for anyone who deserves a little pampering after long days on their feet. On sale for $89.24 (48% off) with code BFCM2025.

Heated Shawl: The perfect holiday gift for anyone who loves warmth and comfort, this heated shawl offers cozy, customizable heat in a stylish, machine-washable design that makes relaxing at home feel extra special. On sale for $42.50 (29% off) with code BFCM2025.

This holiday season, choose gifts that promote wellness and lasting impact. RENPHO's innovative health tech delivers relaxation, recovery, and results, perfect for everyone on your list. Offers are available through December 2 at RENPHO.com.

About RENPHO

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded on a singular vision to empower wellness worldwide through smart and simple personal health solutions. The company's robust ecosystem of innovative products, including its market-leading smart body scales, massage guns, and eye massagers, offers advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for anyone, anywhere on their health or fitness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHO.com and follow RENPHO on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

RENPHO PR, RENPHO, 1 5126495628, [email protected]

SOURCE RENPHO