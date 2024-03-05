Rent Manager ILS Marketing Resources Now Include Apartments.com

Rent Manager integrates with Apartments.com to market available properties and units to potential renters

CINCINNATI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager's Internet Listing Service (ILS) marketing resources now include Apartments.com—the leading online apartment listing website. This integration allows Rent Manager customers to use Apartments.com to market their available properties and units directly from their Rent Manager database, providing increased visibility to attract more potential renters.

Apartments.com for Rent Manager

Millions of renters rely on Apartments.com to see what's available in their desired market. Using Rent Manager's ILS marketing integration with Apartments.com, property managers can now push information directly from their Rent Manager database to the site. This feature saves our customers valuable time and effort since their vacancy data is readily available in the program.

Rent Manager for Property Management

Rent Manager delivers complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. The software offers innovative, customizable solutions to help meet the operational needs of companies that manage all types of properties—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes, to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and several global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS also provides complete network design, implementation support, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

About Apartments.com

The Apartments.com Network represents the nation's most comprehensive online rental marketplace. The network includes Apartments.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, and seven other sites visited over 100 million times each month by renters looking for their next apartment.

