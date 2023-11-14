Rent Manager Launches Automated Electronic Reconciliation Feature, Bank Sync

Rent Manager recently launched a new automated electronic bank reconciliation feature, Bank Sync, for Rent Manager Express (Rent Manager's web-based property management software).

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, recently launched a new automated electronic bank reconciliation feature, Bank Sync, for Rent Manager Express (Rent Manager's web-based property management software).

What is Bank Sync and How Does it Work?

Bank Sync makes reconciling bank accounts simple by allowing you to connect your bank and credit card accounts to Rent Manager. This way, you can easily match real-world transactions with the data stored in your Rent Manager database, creating a painless way to reduce the likelihood of human error and save you valuable time.

Once your Rent Manager and bank/credit card account are linked, transactions instantly sync to Rent Manager. Plus, Rent Manager will find unmatched transactions and provide a simple way to create those transactions in the software for straightforward reconciliation.

Connecting Your Account to Rent Manager

Bank Sync, like Venmo and many other electronic banking interfaces, integrates with Plaid to connect with your bank or credit card institution safely and securely. With this integration, you can connect your account(s) using your existing banking credentials, no additional usernames or passwords necessary.

Benefits of Automating Reconciliation

While there are many benefits of using Bank Sync to automate your bank reconciliation process, we'll cover a few.

-Time Savings: Bank Sync saves you from the tedium of manual reconciliation, reclaiming hours that you and your staff can channel into higher-value projects.

-Accuracy: By leveraging the power of electronic automation, you reduce the risk of human error, and ultimately, discrepancies in your financial records. This also ensures that your current financial records are up to date, providing a clear understanding of your business' financial health.

-Improved Cash Flow: With increased confidence in your transaction tracking and reconciliation process, you can better manage your cash flow and identify issues or opportunities.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and several global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS also provides complete network design, implementation support, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please visit LCS.com.

