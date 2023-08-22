Rent Manager Named 2023 Best Property Intelligence Solution at CODiE Awards

Rent Manager was selected as the Best Property Intelligence Solution because it best enables users to access, leverage, and utilize property information to make targeted and informed decisions. Tweet this

Best Property Intelligence Solution

The Rent Manager platform provides complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; and comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; in addition to an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. The software offers innovative, customizable solutions to help meet the operational needs of companies that manage all types of properties—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes, to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and several global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS provides complete network design, implementation support, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 40,000 users, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please visit LCS.com.

About The CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-review program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions were recognized for achieving excellence.

To learn more about the CODiE Awards, please visit siia.net/CODIE.

