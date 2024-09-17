Rent Manager Property Management Software Wins at The 2024 SaaS Awards

Rent Manager won the Best SaaS Product for the Real Estate/Property Management category

CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager won the Best SaaS Product for the Real Estate/Property Management category at The 2024 SaaS Awards program.

A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC. This is an esteemed recognition for LCS, and particularly for the Rent Manager Development team, because it demonstrates the unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence the software delivers to customers.

Best SaaS Solution for Real Estate and Property Management

The Rent Manager platform provides complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. This comprehensive software delivers advanced, customizable solutions and award-winning customer service to handle the complex operational needs of management companies in every industry vertical—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program that has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

Media Contact

