Rent Manager Recognized by SIIA as Best Property Intelligence Solution

Rent Manager earns prestigious industry recognition with CODiE Award win.

CINCINNATI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rent Manager property management software, developed by London Computer Systems, was named the Best Property Intelligence Solution of 2024 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products in the U.S. and around the world.

Rent Manager's win this year is a result of our team's unwavering dedication to putting the user experience first. Beyond the comprehensive and endlessly customizable software program itself, Rent Manager also puts the user first by delivering numerous learning opportunities and support resources. Namely, our award-winning Customer Support team, Rent Manager University educational platform, and exhaustive Rent Manager Help File illustrate our commitment to empowering our customers to make the most of the software.

"The 2024 Business Technology CODiE Award winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services, and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President, Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The SIIA, which is the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner Celebration on May 21st.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation award, it is earned. Our unique expert review process provides tremendous value for each nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists' products receive a second round and peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don't win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement.

For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software. The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

Media Contact

Steven Salisbury, Rent Manager, 513-583-1482, [email protected], https://www.rentmanager.com/

SOURCE Rent Manager