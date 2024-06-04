Rent Manager Wins the Spring 2024 Leader Award from SourceForge

Rent Manager continues to receive recognition for the most prestigious award a product or service can earn on SourceForge

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager received the Spring 2024 Leader Award from SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website.

The SourceForge Leader Award

The Leader Award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews. There are more than 500,000 software projects and nearly 20 million visitors per month on SourceForge's website. This is an esteemed recognition for LCS, and particularly for the Rent Manager Development team, because it demonstrates the value the software continues to deliver to customers. Rent Manager earned SourceForge's Summer 2023, Fall 2023, and Winter 2024 Leader Awards as well.

A Leader in Property Management

Rent Manager provides complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. This comprehensive software delivers advanced, customizable solutions to handle the complex operational needs of property management companies in every industry vertical—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes, to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, offering an open-source software directory and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget.

To learn more, please visit SourceForge.net.

Media Contact

Vanessa Perry, London Computer Systems, 513-583-1482 x245, [email protected], https://www.lcs.com/

SOURCE Rent Manager