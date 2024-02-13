Rent Manager Wins the Winter 2024 Leader Award from SourceForge

Rent Manager continues to receive recognition for the most prestigious award a product or service can earn on SourceForge

CINCINNATI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager received the Winter 2024 Leader Award from SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website.

The SourceForge Leader Award

The Leader Award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews. There are more than 90,000 products and nearly 20 million visitors per month on SourceForge's website. This recognition is an honor for LCS, and particularly for the Rent Manager Development team, because it demonstrates the value the software delivers to customers. Last year, Rent Manager earned SourceForge's Summer and Fall Leader Awards as well.

A Leader in Property Management

Rent Manager delivers complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. The software offers innovative, customizable solutions to help meet the operational needs of companies that manage all types of properties—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes, to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and several global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.

LCS provides complete network design, implementation support, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please visit LCS.com.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget.

To learn more about the SourceForge, please visit SourceForge.net.

