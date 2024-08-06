Rent Manager Wins Twice at the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business

Rent Manager won Gold Globee® Awards in the Real Estate Management Solution and Achievement in Customer Service Innovation categories

CINCINNATI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager won gold awards in the Real Estate Management Solution and Achievement in Customer Service Innovation categories at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. These prestigious honors recognize Rent Manager's commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

The Globee® Awards—known for celebrating outstanding achievements across various business sectors—selected Rent Manager from a highly competitive pool of entries, recognizing the company's significant contributions and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Quality Solutions and Support for Real Estate Management, and More

The Rent Manager platform provides complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; in addition to an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. This comprehensive software delivers advanced, customizable solutions and award-winning customer service to handle the complex operational needs of management companies in every industry vertical—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee® Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business.

To learn more, please visit globeeawards.com.

