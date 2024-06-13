Rentec Direct Announces 2024 Tech Mastery Scholarship Recipients

"At Rentec Direct, we believe that by supporting these future leaders in tech, we are investing in a bright future. Their potential to drive innovation is immense, and we are excited to help them on their journey," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

To apply for the scholarship, students were required to write an essay addressing the question: "What are some of the greatest obstacles the technology industry has overcome in the past five years, and what major obstacles do you foresee for the future?"

In his award-winning essay, Joshua Beller, University Of Michigan, writes that "While progress has been made in raising awareness and implementing safeguards, the issue of data privacy remains complex and multifaceted, requiring ongoing vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard user information. Looking ahead, the tech industry must confront new obstacles and challenges to continue its trajectory of innovation and progress."

Essays were evaluated based on creativity, humor, grammar, and content. Applicants also submitted a cover letter explaining their motivation for pursuing a degree in their chosen field and how it will benefit them in the future.

To learn more about the scholarship recipients, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/congratulations-to-the-2024-tech-mastery-scholarship-winners-rentec-direct-news/

Rentec Direct has awarded $15,000 in scholarships since the scholarship's beginnings in 2016. This has helped 35 students pursue degrees in computer science, software development, and other technology-related fields.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

