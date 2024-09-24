Rentec Direct Announces Full Accounting Feature Update for Property Management Software

"The new full accounting functionality allows property managers and landlords to handle all their financial needs within Rentec Direct, streamlining operations and eliminating the need for multiple platforms," says Nathan Miller, founder and President of Rentec Direct. Post this

With the inclusion of Assets, Liabilities, and Equity, property managers can now manage their portfolio's finances with more accuracy and detail, facilitating easier reporting and tax preparation.

"Our development team has worked tirelessly to deliver a feature our clients have long requested," says Nathan Miller, founder and President of Rentec Direct. "The new full accounting functionality allows property managers and landlords to handle all their financial needs within Rentec Direct, streamlining operations and eliminating the need for multiple platforms."

Landlords and property managers can now benefit from enhanced features such as:

Managing assets, liabilities, and equity accounts

Automated journal entries and strict accounting rules to prevent mistakes

Expanded options for reporting, including balance sheets and discrepancy reports

This update represents a significant enhancement to Rentec Direct's financial capabilities, ensuring clients can confidently manage their property portfolios.

To learn more about Rentec Direct's new accounting tools, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-full-accounting-options-assets-liabilities-and-equity-with-a-true-balance-sheet/

About Rentec Direct:

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, vacancy listing syndication, accounting tools, and tenant background reports. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

