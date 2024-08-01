Rentec Direct Announces New Reports and Reporting Features Now Available

"The ability to automatically email reports to owners and property managers is a game-changer. It not only improves communication but also helps our clients stay organized and informed with minimal effort," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

"Our new reporting features are designed to save time and enhance efficiency," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "The ability to automatically email reports to owners and property managers is a game-changer. It not only improves communication but also helps our clients stay organized and informed with minimal effort."

RENTEC DIRECT'S NEW REPORTS AND REPORTING FEATURES INCLUDE:

Automatic email reports with the Scheduled Reports feature

Visual remodel of the user interface (UI)

Save favorite reports for quick access

Unique links for each report and report settings for easy sharing

Clients can access the new reports by activating the feature in their accounts at no additional cost and can revert to the old interface if needed. Rentec Direct's development team plans to continue improving the reporting features, based on client need, paving the way for future updates and new reports to help clients streamline their rental management tasks.

For more information about the new reporting features, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-reports-and-reporting-features-now-available-for-property-managers-and-landlords/

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

SOURCE Rentec Direct