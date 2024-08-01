Rentec Direct Announces New Reports and Reporting Features Now Available

Rentec Direct enhances property management software with new reporting features for landlords and property managers
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, an award-winning property management software solution, is pleased to announce the release of its enhanced reporting features, now available to all clients. Following over nine months of successful real-world application in Rentec Labs, the new reports and reporting features are out of beta and ready for use.
The newly redesigned and enhanced reports offer a user-friendly interface, advanced filtering and search functions, and the ability to automatically send and receive reports via email. These updates are designed to streamline reporting tasks, provide efficient analysis, and facilitate easy sharing of information.
"Our new reporting features are designed to save time and enhance efficiency," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "The ability to automatically email reports to owners and property managers is a game-changer. It not only improves communication but also helps our clients stay organized and informed with minimal effort."
RENTEC DIRECT'S NEW REPORTS AND REPORTING FEATURES INCLUDE:
- Automatic email reports with the Scheduled Reports feature
- Visual remodel of the user interface (UI)
- Save favorite reports for quick access
- Unique links for each report and report settings for easy sharing
Clients can access the new reports by activating the feature in their accounts at no additional cost and can revert to the old interface if needed. Rentec Direct's development team plans to continue improving the reporting features, based on client need, paving the way for future updates and new reports to help clients streamline their rental management tasks.
For more information about the new reporting features, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-reports-and-reporting-features-now-available-for-property-managers-and-landlords/
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com
