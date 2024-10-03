Rentec Direct Announces New Work Order Management System Enhancements

"These new updates to the work order system provide property managers with greater control over maintenance tasks, helping them to address issues more quickly and stay organized," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

"Our goal has always been to create tools that make managing properties simpler and more efficient for our clients," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "These new updates to the work order system provide property managers with greater control over maintenance tasks, helping them to address issues more quickly and stay organized."

Rentec Direct continues to prioritize client feedback in its product development. The company recently released an updated accounting platform for property managers and landlords, and is already working on new features to further enhance its property management platform, including an integrated mailing service for sending customized letters and notices through the software.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, vacancy listing syndication, accounting tools, and tenant background reports. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

