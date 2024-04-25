Rentec Direct Announces Release of New Property Management App

Rentec Direct reveals their new app that offers convenient access to the Rentec Direct software platform from any mobile device.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, an award-winning property management software, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile app designed for rental property management. The property management app offers landlords, investors, and property managers the flexibility to access their Rentec Direct accounts remotely, ensuring they can stay connected and productive on the go.
Designed for landlords, investors, and property managers, the Rentec Direct mobile app allows secure, remote access to all of the robust tools and features found in the web-based account. The app facilitates prompt responses to urgent issues with push notifications for new work orders and text responses.
Key Features:
- Designed for Efficiency: The Rentec Direct mobile app streamlines time management by enabling clients to monitor tasks and important items from the Summary Page on their mobile device, enhancing productivity on the go.
- Tenant Management Made Easy: Clients can efficiently manage tenants by listing available rentals, tracking leads, managing online applications, screening tenants, and more, all from their mobile devices.
- Promptly Respond to Maintenance Requests: Landlords and managers will receive real-time notifications of new work orders, allowing prompt review, communication with tenants, and assignment of vendors, even while away from their desks.
"Our team has been hard at work behind the scenes to bring this new app to life and give our clients more flexibility throughout their day," expressed Nathan Miller, founder and President of Rentec Direct. "The app empowers landlords and property managers to manage rental properties and address urgent matters from anywhere, providing seamless access to essential tools."
Landlords and property managers can complete essential tasks on the go, such as:
- List available rentals
- Track leads
- Manage online applications
- Run tenant screening reports
- Move in new tenants
- Sign rental agreements
To learn more about Rentec Direct and the mobile property management software app, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-introducing-the-new-property-management-mobile-app/
About Rentec Direct:
Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named in the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row, and one of the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon. http://www.rentecdirect.com
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct
