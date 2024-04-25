Rentec Direct Announces Release of New Property Management App

"The app empowers landlords and property managers to manage rental properties and address urgent matters from anywhere, providing seamless access to essential tools," expressed Nathan Miller, founder and President of Rentec Direct. Post this

Key Features:

Designed for Efficiency: The Rentec Direct mobile app streamlines time management by enabling clients to monitor tasks and important items from the Summary Page on their mobile device, enhancing productivity on the go.

Tenant Management Made Easy: Clients can efficiently manage tenants by listing available rentals, tracking leads, managing online applications, screening tenants, and more, all from their mobile devices.

Promptly Respond to Maintenance Requests: Landlords and managers will receive real-time notifications of new work orders, allowing prompt review, communication with tenants, and assignment of vendors, even while away from their desks.

"Our team has been hard at work behind the scenes to bring this new app to life and give our clients more flexibility throughout their day," expressed Nathan Miller, founder and President of Rentec Direct. "The app empowers landlords and property managers to manage rental properties and address urgent matters from anywhere, providing seamless access to essential tools."

Landlords and property managers can complete essential tasks on the go, such as:

List available rentals

Track leads

Manage online applications

Run tenant screening reports

Move in new tenants

Sign rental agreements

To learn more about Rentec Direct and the mobile property management software app, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-introducing-the-new-property-management-mobile-app/

About Rentec Direct:

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named in the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row, and one of the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon. http://www.rentecdirect.com

