Rentec Direct Announces Tech Mastery Scholarship Application Deadline Fast Approaching

"I eagerly anticipate the Tech Mastery Scholarship program each year, as it provides an opportunity to nurture the next generation of leaders and technology enthusiasts," says Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct and Founder of the Tech Mastery Scholarship. Post this

To be eligible, students must be enrolled or intending to enroll full-time in a computer science degree program or a related field at an accredited US college or university, with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Students can visit RentecDirect.com/scholarship to apply and must include a cover letter and an essay addressing the topic: "What are some of the greatest obstacles the tech industry has overcome in the past five years, and what major obstacles do you foresee for the industry in the future?"

The deadline for applications is April 15, with scholarship recipients set to be announced on June 1. Previous winners are welcome to reapply with a new essay, cover letter, and updated scholarship packet.

For a comprehensive list of application requirements, interested students can visit: Rentec Direct's Scholarship Page.

