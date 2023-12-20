Rentec Direct Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of Spreading Holiday Cheer through Angel Tree Program

"Reaching our fifth year of participation in the Angel Tree Program is a significant milestone for Rentec Direct. We are honored to continue supporting local families during the holiday season," commented Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

"Reaching our fifth year of participation in the Angel Tree Program is a significant milestone for Rentec Direct. We are honored to continue supporting local families during the holiday season," commented Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program allows us to share the joy of the season and make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need."

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides an opportunity for anonymous donors to adopt "angels" in a holiday tradition that brings joy to both the gift giver and the recipient. The program's core principle, "sharing is caring," forms the foundation of the holiday season. Local malls, businesses, and churches host Angel Trees adorned with angel tags displaying the names, ages, and genders of children in need. Donors can select as many tags as they wish from the tree, purchase gifts, and contribute to making a child's holiday season brighter.

Rentec Direct's commitment to philanthropy is evident in its careful selection of organizations that directly benefit the local community. This marks the fifth consecutive year of Rentec Direct hosting an Angel Tree in the Grants Pass community. The company, as a whole, has adopted several angels from the Rentec tree, and employees are actively participating in the program individually.

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States.

