Rentec Direct Celebrates One Year of Smarter Property Management with Mobile App

"The mobile app was built in direct response to input and feedback from our clients, and it reflects the real-world needs of landlords, property managers and real estate investors," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder. Post this

At the heart of the app's functionality is a real-time push notification feature that alerts users to urgent issues—like new work orders or messages from tenants and vendors—improving maintenance responsiveness and management for rental operators. Maintenance costs can significantly impact a landlord's bottom line, and adopting proactive maintenance strategies not only reduces operating expenses, but also boosts tenant satisfaction and long-term profitability. Designed for maximum efficiency, the app empowers landlords and property managers to handle essential daily tasks on the go, including managing online applications, listing vacant rentals, running tenant screening reports and signing lease agreements—from any mobile device.

Since its launch in 2024, the app has supported thousands of maintenance requests, online rent payments, landlord-tenant communication, and property management accounting tasks, giving real estate professionals a competitive edge in today's increasingly challenging rental market. With more than 18,000 landlords and property managers using the Rentec Direct platform, the mobile app is helping modernize property management and drive technology adoption across the industry.

To learn more or to download the Rentec Direct Mobile App, visit RentecDirect.com.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. https://www.rentecdirect.com/

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct