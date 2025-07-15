Rentec Direct Fuels Oregon's Tech Pipeline with Scholarships for Student Innovators

"As a tech company founded, built and headquartered in Oregon, we're deeply committed to supporting the local tech sector and helping grow the pipeline of emerging talent right here in our community," said Kaycee Miller, Chair of the Tech Mastery Scholarship at Rentec Direct. Post this

All 2025 Tech Mastery Scholarship recipients are either Oregon residents or currently attend an Oregon-based college or university. This year's student leaders include:

Mariam Saleh , a junior at Portland State University pursuing a degree in Computer & Data Science. Mariam is passionate about representing individuals who often feel unseen in the tech industry. She aspires to become a software engineer and eventually start her own business.

Esso Alvarez, a freshman at Oregon State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Esso dreams of becoming a design engineer, blending creativity, sustainability and innovation to solve real-world problems and bring new ideas to life.

Carson Willard, a Rogue River resident and freshman at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University pursuing a degree in Aeronautical Science. Carson plans to work toward a career as a commercial airline pilot, combining technical skill with leadership and service.

"As a tech company founded, built and headquartered in Oregon, we're deeply committed to supporting the local tech sector and helping grow the pipeline of emerging talent right here in our community," said Kaycee Miller, Chair of the Tech Mastery Scholarship at Rentec Direct. "We are continuously investing in the ongoing education of our own team, and we find it incredibly rewarding to recognize and support students who are passionate about making a difference in the technology field."

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

