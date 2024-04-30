Rentec Direct Honored With Three Stevie® Awards In 2024 American Business Awards®

"This is a testament to our commitment to building lasting relationships with real estate and property management clients and how that has fostered ongoing success and growth," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

Rentec Direct Received One Gold Stevie® Award, One Silver Stevie® Award, and One Bronze Stevie® Award This Year As A Result Of The High Scores They Received From Judges:

Best Entrepreneur - Real Estate (Gold)

Customer Service Department of the Year - Real Estate (Silver)

Company of the Year - Real Estate (Bronze)

President and founder of Rentec Direct, Nathan Miller was commended for his leadership, resulting in Rentec Direct's innovative product developments. One judge wrote, "Nathan's approach to keeping ownership while focusing on client and employee pleasure is a positive example in the business sector. I also looked up Rentec Direct's reviews online and found over 13,000 generally good reviews with ratings from 4.5 to 4.6. This positive customer feedback led to the high score."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba/2024-stevie-award-winners.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct