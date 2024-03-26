Rentec Direct Introduces Enhanced Properties Page and Owner Portal Features for Improved Efficiency

"By offering enhanced speed, responsiveness, and customizable options, we empower landlords and property managers to save time and operate more efficiently," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

"We are thrilled to present these enhancements to our valued clients and are confident that they will significantly improve their experience with Rentec Direct," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "By offering enhanced speed, responsiveness, and customizable options, we empower landlords and property managers to save time and operate more efficiently."

Key highlights of the enhanced features include:

For the Properties Page:

Increased Speed and Responsiveness: Clients will experience faster load times, enabling swift access to property information.

Advanced Filter and Sort Options: New filtering options allow Rentec Direct clients to refine search results with ease, enhancing data organization.

For the Owner Portal:

Customizable Tenant Information: Property managers can choose whether to display tenant names in the Owner Portal, offering flexibility in sharing tenant information with owner clients.

These updates underscore Rentec Direct's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of property managers and landlords, ensuring seamless and efficient management of their portfolios.

To learn more about the improvements and to stay up to date on any product updates through Rentec Direct, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/category/product-update/

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named in the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row, and one of the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

SOURCE Rentec Direct