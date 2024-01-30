Rentec Direct Introduces New Features for Clients to Void Transactions and Streamline Online Payment Options

"This feature exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify property management processes," expressed Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

A voided payment refers to the cancellation of a financial transaction before the funds are settled by the cardholder's bank and before any funds are received by the merchant. For instance, if a tenant makes an online rent payment in the wrong amount, property managers can void the transaction before any money is transferred between accounts.

This feature distinguishes itself from refunds, as voids occur before funds have been processed, preventing any financial transfers between accounts. The ability to void online payments provides property managers with increased flexibility, enabling them to instantly void various types of online payments that were made in mistake or for an incorrect amount, including tenant payments, rental application fees, vendor payments, owner disbursements, and owner contributions.

Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct, expressed enthusiasm for the new feature, stating, "We are excited to give our clients the flexibility to manage their financial transactions. The ability to void a payment, eliminates the need for our clients to rely on customer service personnel to complete the action on their behalf. This feature exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify property management processes."

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's most expansive vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

