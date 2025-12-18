Rentec Direct Invests in Southern Oregon Communities This Holiday Season

"I measure our success as a company not just by the software we provide, but by the impact we make in the community we serve," said Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. Post this

Earlier this month, Rentec Direct partnered with fellow Grants Pass small business Weekend Beer Company to kick off the holiday season with a community event and its third annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Longtime Rentec Direct employee Sha Lehmberg serves as the regional coordinator for Josephine County Toys for Tots, which distributed over 3,300 toys and supported more than 800 children in the county in 2024.

"I measure our success as a company not just by the software we provide, but by the impact we make in the community we serve," said Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. "Since we started in Grant Pass almost twenty years ago, we've made it a priority to give back to the families, neighbors, local businesses and nonprofit organizations who help our community thrive. Bringing our team and community together to support Southern Oregon is at the heart of what we do."

Rentec Direct is a proud returning sponsor of Josephine County's annual Rogue Winterfest, a holiday celebration supporting local mental health organizations for the 23rd year. The festival helps more than 15,000 community members access critical mental health services. In November, Rentec Direct became a sponsor of the Living Room Invitational Golf Tournament, supporting The Children's Museum of Southern Oregon's new Grants Pass location.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected]m, www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct