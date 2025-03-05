Rentec Direct is one of the Best Companies to Work For in Oregon

Southern Oregon software company, Rentec Direct, named one of the 100 Best Places to Work by Oregon Business Magazine
GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year, Rentec Direct is among the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon, an annual list compiled by Oregon Business Magazine. Companies on the 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon are celebrated for building outstanding workplaces dedicated to employee satisfaction, recruitment and retention.
Rentec Direct's commitment to creating a strong sense of community among its 18 employees distinguishes the company as a standout employer. Robust employee engagement programs, from company-wide social outings to team philanthropy initiatives, coupled with competitive compensation and benefits packages have contributed to an impressive employee retention rate after nearly 20 years in business. The property management software company was founded in 2007 and remains proudly headquartered in Grants Pass, offering stability and security to employees while contributing to the local economy.
"The success of Rentec Direct is a direct reflection of our incredibly talented and dedicated team," said President and Founder Nathan Miller. "Our intentionally smaller team size naturally leads to a higher level of employee engagement and enables us all to work in an environment that prioritizes growth, innovation and collaboration. This recognition validates our decision to value employee satisfaction as highly as client satisfaction, and we are committed to maintaining a workplace where every employee feels valued and supported."
The 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon rankings are based on the confidential input of employees who voluntarily answer questions about workplace satisfaction in categories like benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development. The annual survey polls more than 10,000 employees from a variety of companies across the state, reflecting a highly competitive labor market where employers have raised the bar on attracting and retaining great team members.
"Rentec Direct is such a wonderful place to work," says Brentnie Daggett, who has been an employee for eight years. "I feel so confident that every person is heard and appreciated, and that the company as a whole genuinely cares about its customers and employees. It's so refreshing to work at an office where we are encouraged to grow, have fun, and always have the tools we need to give our customers the best experience possible."
To learn more about the team behind Rentec Direct, visit https://www.rentecdirect.com/about-us.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. https://www.rentecdirect.com/
