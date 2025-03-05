Rentec Direct is one of the Best Companies to Work For in Oregon

"Rentec Direct is such a wonderful place to work," says Brentnie Daggett, who has been an employee for eight years. "I feel so confident that every person is heard and appreciated, and that the company as a whole genuinely cares about its customers and employees." Post this

"The success of Rentec Direct is a direct reflection of our incredibly talented and dedicated team," said President and Founder Nathan Miller. "Our intentionally smaller team size naturally leads to a higher level of employee engagement and enables us all to work in an environment that prioritizes growth, innovation and collaboration. This recognition validates our decision to value employee satisfaction as highly as client satisfaction, and we are committed to maintaining a workplace where every employee feels valued and supported."

The 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon rankings are based on the confidential input of employees who voluntarily answer questions about workplace satisfaction in categories like benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development. The annual survey polls more than 10,000 employees from a variety of companies across the state, reflecting a highly competitive labor market where employers have raised the bar on attracting and retaining great team members.

"Rentec Direct is such a wonderful place to work," says Brentnie Daggett, who has been an employee for eight years. "I feel so confident that every person is heard and appreciated, and that the company as a whole genuinely cares about its customers and employees. It's so refreshing to work at an office where we are encouraged to grow, have fun, and always have the tools we need to give our customers the best experience possible."

To learn more about the team behind Rentec Direct, visit https://www.rentecdirect.com/about-us.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. https://www.rentecdirect.com/

Media Contact

Kaycee Miller, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct