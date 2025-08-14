Rentec Direct is One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies for Nearly a Decade

With 57% three-year revenue growth, Oregon SaaS company, Rentec Direct, earns rare nine-year streak on the Inc. 5000 List
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only one in three small businesses in the U.S. makes it to year ten. Defying the odds, Rentec Direct has nearly doubled that milestone—remaining independently owned and maintaining close to 20 percent year-over-year revenue growth. The Oregon-based software company just secured its ninth straight year on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Of the 50 Oregon businesses recognized on the 2025 list, Rentec Direct is one of only two headquartered in Southern Oregon and ranks in the top three in the state for most consecutive years on the list.
Less than one percent of the nation's 1.5 million privately held companies with $2 million plus in revenue appear on the Inc. 5000 list each year. Since the program's expansion in 2007, only 110 companies have made the list ten or more times—placing Rentec Direct among the highest achieving privately held, for-profit independent businesses in the U.S.. Collectively, the companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list generated $300 billion in 2024 revenue.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
While roughly 20 percent of U.S. small businesses closed permanently due to the pandemic's economic impact, Rentec Direct expanded—growing its client base by 20 percent in the last five years and bringing over $15 million in revenue into the Southern Oregon economy in 2024. The company credits its continued success to tech innovation, a customer-first approach and strategic funding decisions.
"What started as a passion project almost twenty years ago has grown into something far bigger than I ever imagined," says Nathan Miller, founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. "Surviving two decades as a small business isn't easy, but Rentec Direct is proof that adaptability, innovation and listening to your customers can win—even in tech. As an Oregon-founded, Oregon-run company, I'm proud to show that small town entrepreneurs can build meaningful businesses that compete nationally and thrive."
The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—it's independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland and Patagonia. For the full list and company profiles, visit: http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for nine consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct
