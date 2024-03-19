Rentec Direct Launches Enhanced Property Management Websites for Landlords and Property Managers

"Our newly remodeled websites provide modern design, easy editing tools, and meet accessibility guidelines to ensure a seamless user experience for both landlords and tenants," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

With the newly remodeled website feature, Rentec Direct clients can now effortlessly create and customize their own professional websites to showcase their rental business. These websites are essential tools for attracting potential renters and owner clients, promoting available rentals, and improving communication with stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients enhanced property management websites that elevate their online presence and streamline their rental business operations," said Nathan Miller, says Nathan Miller, said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Our newly remodeled websites provide modern design, easy editing tools, and meet accessibility guidelines to ensure a seamless user experience for both landlords and tenants."

Key Features of Rentec Direct's Custom Websites Include:

Five customizable sections to showcase your rental business

Modern design with seven new color themes

Optimized images for seamless viewing on all devices

Ability to add maintenance or management team contacts for streamlined communication

Integration of videos and walk-throughs to enhance property listings

SSL security certificates and firewalls to ensure data safety and security

To learn more about Free Property Management Websites through Rentec Direct, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/modern-property-management-websites-now-available-for-rentec-direct-clients/.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named in the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row, and one of the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

