Rentec Direct Launches New Reporting Features and Interface for Property Managers and Landlords

Rentec Direct announces a major update to its reporting features, bringing an array of enhancements designed to streamline operations for landlords and property managers.

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, a leading provider of property management software, has announced significant updates to the reports and reporting features within the platform. The updates present a comprehensive visual overhaul, bolstered by significant speed improvements. Clients can now enjoy an even more user-friendly interface, advanced filtering capabilities, and the convenience of automatically sending reports to property owners and managers.

Key Highlights of the Remodeled Reports:

Visual Remodel: A sleek and modern UI ensures ease of use and visual appeal.

Modern Design: All reports now feature a consistent and modern design, making them easier to read and navigate.

Sortability: More reports than ever are now sortable, with the ability to sort by multiple columns. Clickable links throughout the reports enhance productivity and enable quick access to related information.

Along with these efficiency updates, Rentec Direct introduced the Scheduled Reports feature, empowering clients to automate report dissemination to property owners and managers. This innovative feature ensures timely delivery of up-to-date information, enabling users to stay in compliance with contracts and regulations.

With Scheduled Reports, Property Managers Can:

Save time by automating the running and emailing of reports on a monthly or weekly basis.

Ensure adherence to contracts and regulations with scheduled, timely reports.

Automatically save copies of reports that have been emailed in the file library and messaging history.

"We know landlords and property managers rely heavily on the reporting features in Rentec Direct; this update meets their needs by drastically increasing efficiency," said Nathan Miller, President at Rentec Direct. "We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements that are sure to save landlords and property managers time while ensuring reporting tasks are easier than ever before."

To learn more about the new reporting features from Rentec Direct visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-featurereports-and-reporting-features-from-rentec-direct/

About Rentec Direct:

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com.

