Rentec Direct Marks 10 Years of Investing in Oregon's Tech Workforce

Since 2016, Rentec Direct has awarded more than 30 scholarships totaling over $15,000 to students pursuing degrees in computer science, software development and related technology fields. Recipients have attended colleges and universities including Central Oregon Community College, Oregon Institute of Technology, Oregon State University and Portland State University. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to hold technology roles at companies such as American Express, Apple, AT&T, DISH Network, Microsoft, NASA, Netflix, Pfizer and Twitch.

Founded and headquartered in Grants Pass, Rentec Direct is part of a growing number of technology companies building and scaling outside the Portland metro area. All Rentec Direct employees are based in Southern Oregon as part of the company's long-standing commitment to investing in local talent and workforce development. After 10 years, Rentec Direct plans to continue offering the scholarship program annually as demand for technology professionals across Oregon remains strong.

"As a growing tech company headquartered in Oregon, we see firsthand how important it is to encourage and retain skilled talent within our home state," said Kaycee Miller, Chair of the Tech Mastery Scholarship at Rentec Direct. "With rising tuition costs and increasing demand for tech professionals, investing in students is one of the most meaningful ways we can support the next generation of innovators who will shape Oregon's technology sector. This scholarship is about helping students reduce financial barriers, achieve their goals and pursue careers that allow them to contribute to their communities and Oregon's economy."

Applicants must be Oregon residents or currently enrolled in an Oregon college or university and must submit an application package that includes a cover letter and essay. High school seniors who have been accepted and plan to enroll in an Oregon-based institution for the fall 2026 term are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients for 2026 will be notified in June 2026.

To learn more about the Tech Mastery Scholarship or to submit an application, visit: RentecDirect.com/Scholarship.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

