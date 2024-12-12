Rentec Direct Marks Sixth Year of Holiday Giving Through Angel Tree Program

"Reaching our sixth year of participation in the Angel Tree Program is a testament to our dedication to the community we serve," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. Post this

"Reaching our sixth year of participation in the Angel Tree Program is a testament to our dedication to the community we serve," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "The holidays are a time for generosity and kindness, and the Angel Tree Program is a wonderful way to spread joy and make a positive impact in the lives of local children and their families."

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program connects donors with children in need by offering "angel" tags that include a child's name, age, and holiday wish list. Donors can select one or more tags, purchase gifts, and deliver them anonymously to brighten a child's holiday season. Rentec Direct employees enthusiastically participate each year, adopting numerous "angels" from the tree and fulfilling their holiday wishes.

In addition to the Angel Tree Program, Rentec Direct supports other community-driven initiatives throughout the holiday season. The company is a Gold Sponsor of Rogue Winterfest, Southern Oregon's premier holiday charity auction and event, which raises funds for mental health and family support services in the region. At its annual holiday party, Rentec Direct collects toy donations for Toys for Tots, fostering a spirit of giving among employees and community members alike.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, vacancy listing syndication, accounting tools, and tenant background reports. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct