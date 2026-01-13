Rentec Direct Named Most Customer-Friendly Company for Eighth Consecutive Year

"Two decades of growth and innovation haven't changed our focus: putting our clients first," said Nathan Miller, CEO of Rentec Direct. Post this

Customer-focused innovations, including a new feedback loop that encourages ratings and reviews and a proactive anniversary check-in program, have benefited hundreds of Rentec Direct clients in recent years. Client feedback continues to drive product development, leading to a major accounting overhaul, a new user-friendly mobile app, a bi-weekly rent payment option, a remodeled website editor that meets modern accessibility and mobile standards and more. During 2024-2025, the Client Success Team supported more than 13,500 clients, spent over 3,100 hours enhancing customer support materials and devoted more than 500 hours to employee training in customer service, property management compliance and technical product knowledge.

Rentec Direct customer Kerri said, "I've been using Rentec for close to ten years. Their customer service team is exceptional…truly what should be the standard for any industry. Their product and their team contribute to my efficiency and success as a property manager."

The Best in Biz Awards is one of the most prestigious independent business awards programs in North America, judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications such as Associated Press, Consumer Affairs, Forbes, New York Times and Wired. Since the program's inception in 2011, judges have faced the incredible challenge of determining winners among equally compelling entries demonstrating a wide range of innovations.

"Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards has seen entries from companies small and large, from every corner of the United States and Canada, and from industries as diverse as AI and cosmetics through logistics and retail to software and waste management," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "We've seen impressive entries both in years of incredible economic expansion and growth and in those difficult and challenging pandemic years. As we mark our 15th annual edition, we are exceedingly proud of our winners, many of whom have grown exponentially, been acquired or gone public since winning one of our awards. Besides their impressive growth and innovation, what has always set Best in Biz Awards winners apart has been the positive impact and change they bring about for their employees, clients and communities—and it is that positive impact of Best in Biz Awards winners over the past 15 years that we are most proud of."

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies to blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive leadership, product innovation, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

